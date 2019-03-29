

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto ahead of heavy rainfall overnight Friday.

In the weather advisory, Environment Canada said periods of rain will begin after midnight and will continue into Saturday.

Rainfall totals of 15 to 25 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday night, when rain will likely change to snow. The national weather agency noted that rainfall amounts could exceed 25 millimetres.

“This rain is the result of a low pressure system that will track over Southern Ontario on Saturday. There remains considerable uncertainty in the exact track of this system and the associated precipitation. Rainfall warnings may be required,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

The precipitation is expected to end on Sunday, which will see cloudy skies and a high of 2 C.

Sunshine returns to Toronto on Monday.