

Melissa Alonso and Sonnet Swire, CNN





(CNN) -- A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, DC, on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the southeast part of the district.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Saturday that "our city is heartbroken" and that "there is no way to make sense of the callousness or cruelty" in the taking of a child's life.

"We will never accept gun violence as normal, & we must never allow people to get away with murdering our children," she added, urging the public to contact police with any information on the shooting.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

There have been 361 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

With states lifting Covid-19 restrictions and more people out in warmer weather, US cities have been experiencing a surge in shootings and homicide numbers.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers in the area heard gunshots and, as they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to those who were shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Benedict said.

In addition, three men and two women were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Benedict said.

No arrests have been made, according to Benedict.

"There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city," said Benedict, who asked the public to assist in identifying any suspects while authorities continue to investigate.