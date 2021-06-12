At least 6 injured in cargo ship fire at Manila wharf
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard try to extinguish flames on a burning cargo ship docked in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The fire and a powerful blast ripped through ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila on Saturday, injuring at least six people and igniting a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 11:55AM EDT
MANILA, Philippines - Officials in the Philippines say a fire and a powerful blast have ripped through a small cargo ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila.
The fire injured at least six people and ignited a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire, which raged for about seven hours Saturday onboard the MV Titan 8.
The coast guard says at least two crewmembers remain unaccounted for.
The ship, which was carrying fuel drums, had docked at a wharf in Manila's Tondo slum district to refuel prior to a domestic trip to the western Palawan province.