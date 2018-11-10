Death toll from bomb blasts in Somalia's capital rises to 53
An injured civilian walks away from the scene after being wounded in a bomb blast near the Sahafi hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Three car bombs by Islamic extremists exploded outside the hotel, which is located across the street from the police Criminal Investigations Department. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:19PM EST
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Somali hospital and police sources say the death toll from Friday's bombings outside a hotel in Mogadishu has risen to 53 with over 100 injured.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior Somali police officer, said many of the injured suffered horrific wounds, raising fears that death toll could rise further. The figure given by Hussein is consistent with submissions from hospitals.
Ahmed Yusuf, a nurse at Madina hospital, said that Mogadishu's hospitals are coping to treat the influx of wounded victims who continued come in Saturday.
Four car bombs by Islamic extremists exploded outside a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, Friday afternoon. After the three explosions in front of the hotel, a fourth blast hit as medics attempted to rescue the injured.
Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the bombs.