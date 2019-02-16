EU says current Brexit agreement is 'best possible'
European Council President Donald Tusk, right, talks to European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, during their meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (Francois Walschaerts/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 6:49AM EST
MUNICH -- The European Union presidency says the deal with Britain on leaving the bloc is the "best possible agreement" and preferable to a "no-deal" Brexit.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said Saturday that "the clock is ticking" until the March 29 exit and "we would all favour an orderly withdrawal, an approval of the agreement, which is the best possible agreement."
Iohannis says: "In politics, or even in economic negotiations, it's impossible to find a solution which is the ideal solution for both sides. You always need a compromise ... and we found a good compromise."
Regardless of what happens, he told the Munich Security Conference, "it's obvious that we need each other so the future relationship will be a good one."