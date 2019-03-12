Honda recalls 1.2M more vehicles with dangerous air bags
In this July 31, 2018 file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Tom Krisher, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:11AM EDT
DETROIT - Honda is recalling about 1.2 million vehicles in North and Central America because their Takata air bag inflators can explode and send shrapnel into the passenger compartment.
The recall covers many Honda and Acura models from 2001 through 2016.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide because of the defect.
The inflators covered by this recall were used as replacement parts in recalls that began in 2014. They contained a moisture-absorbing chemical and previously were believed to be safe.
The January explosion injured the arm of a person driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey.