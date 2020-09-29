

The Associated Press





PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for European mediation in the Belarus political crisis after a meeting with the country's opposition leader.

During a visit to Lithuania, Macron met on Tuesday with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tsikhanouskaya went into exile in that country after the Aug. 9 presidential election.

Macron told reporters that “we had a very good discussion but now we need to be pragmatic and to support Belarus people and we will do all that.”