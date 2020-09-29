Macron meets Belarus opposition leader, pushes for mediation
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the Belarus' presidential elections arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. President Macron pushed for European mediation in Belarus political crisis after a meeting with the country’s opposition leader. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 8:06AM EDT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for European mediation in the Belarus political crisis after a meeting with the country's opposition leader.
During a visit to Lithuania, Macron met on Tuesday with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Tsikhanouskaya went into exile in that country after the Aug. 9 presidential election.
Macron told reporters that “we had a very good discussion but now we need to be pragmatic and to support Belarus people and we will do all that.”