Memorial service set for woman killed in Southwest flight
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 1:43PM EDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A memorial service is scheduled for an Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
The service for Jennifer Riordan is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.
The 43-year-old bank executive and mother of two died Tuesday from injuries suffered on a flight that was headed to Dallas from New York's LaGuardia Airport.
One of the plane's engines reportedly exploded early in the flight, sending shrapnel through a window.
Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a damaged window on the jet.
She later died at a hospital from blunt impact trauma.