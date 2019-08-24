North Korea tests new 'super-large' multiple rocket launcher
This Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows the test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:40PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test-firing of what it calls “newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher.”
The Korean Central News Agency says Saturday's weapons test was successful and cited Kim as saying the rocket launcher is “indeed a great weapon.”
The report likely referred to the projectile launches that South Korea detected on Saturday morning.
South Korea's military said North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast and that they flew about 380 kilometres (236 miles) at the maximum altitude of 97 kilometres (60 miles).
North Korea has been pushing to develop powerful multiple rocket launch systems, whose projectiles show missile-like flight distance and trajectory.
The latest launches were the seventh weapons test by North Korea in a month.