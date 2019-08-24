

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test-firing of what it calls “newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher.”

The Korean Central News Agency says Saturday's weapons test was successful and cited Kim as saying the rocket launcher is “indeed a great weapon.”

The report likely referred to the projectile launches that South Korea detected on Saturday morning.

South Korea's military said North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast and that they flew about 380 kilometres (236 miles) at the maximum altitude of 97 kilometres (60 miles).

North Korea has been pushing to develop powerful multiple rocket launch systems, whose projectiles show missile-like flight distance and trajectory.

The latest launches were the seventh weapons test by North Korea in a month.