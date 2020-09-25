Police ask for public's help locating owner of World War II medals found during drug investigation
Toronto police are searching for the owners of these Second World War medals found during a drug investigation. (Toronto police handout)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 8:53PM EDT
Toronto police are hoping to find the owner of six Second World War medals that were found by officers conducting a drug investigation.
Police said the medals were found on Sept . 11 and did not belong to the person they were investigating.
The medals included a 1939-1945 Star, a Burma Campaign Star, a France and Germany Campaign Star, an Italy Campaign Star, a 1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal and a 1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines).
Investigators released a photograph of the medals in hopes of finding their owner.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.