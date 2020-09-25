

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Toronto police are hoping to find the owner of six Second World War medals that were found by officers conducting a drug investigation.

Police said the medals were found on Sept . 11 and did not belong to the person they were investigating.

The medals included a 1939-1945 Star, a Burma Campaign Star, a France and Germany Campaign Star, an Italy Campaign Star, a 1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal and a 1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines).

Investigators released a photograph of the medals in hopes of finding their owner.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.