

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press





COPENHAGEN -- The prosecutor in the trial of a Danish inventor accused of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip said Monday there is "a risk that he that can commit the same kind of crime again."

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said Kim Wall may have been tied with her own stockings before Peter Madsen impaled her, and that he acted with a sexual motive.

In his final comments, Buch-Jepsen demanded that Madsen is given life in prison -- 16 years in Denmark, which could be extended if necessary -- or locked up in a secure mental facility for as long as he's considered a danger to others.

He said Madsen who is accused of either cutting the throat of Wall or strangling her, is not insane but "emotionally impaired with severe lack of empathy, anger and guilt."

Buch-Jepsen also quoted a court-ordered psychiatric report that described Madsen as an intelligent man "with psychopathic tendencies."

Defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark called it "a horror story ... but the story is not based on facts, it is based on undocumented claims" in an address to the prosecutor.

"It is not my client's duty to prove that he is innocent. It is the task of the prosecutor to prove that he is guilty," she told a packed Copenhagen City Court room. Wall's parents were among those in attendance.

Hald Engmark said there was no doubt Madsen dismembered the body, but there was a lack of evidence proving he killed Wall, reiterating his claim that her death was accidental.

The 47-year-old Dane says Wall died because of a pressure problem in the home-made submarine. Buch-Jepsen retorted Monday that "forensic experts have found nothing" backing that.

Madsen, who himself told court that he was "a promiscuous person," has admitted to dismembering Wall's body before he "buried her at sea," saying he could not lift her up the submarine tower in one piece to throw her overboard so he had to cut her up.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who wrote for The New York Times, The Guardian and other publications, set out on the submarine on Aug. 10 to interview Madsen, the co-founder of a company that develops and builds manned spacecraft. Her remains were found in plastic bags on the Baltic Sea bed weeks later. Her torso had been stabbed multiple times.

The cause of Wall's death has not been established.

The 12-day trial started March 8, and a verdict is expected Wednesday.