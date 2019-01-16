Sweden looks set to end deadlock, keep Lofven as premier
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 22, 2018, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels. Swedish officials on Sunday Sept. 16, 2018, have officially confirmed Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's ruling Social Democrats getting 28.3 percent winning the most votes in the Sept. 9 general election despite a record low result. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FILE)
Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:15AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- A left-wing party in Sweden said Wednesday it won't oppose caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in attempting to form a centre-left, minority government after a four-month deadlock to form a coalition.
Two centre-right parties already have agreed to abstain from voting against Lofven, who then can form a Social Democrat-led minority government, likely with the left-leaning Greens.
Jonas Sjostedt of the small Left Party said it would abstain in Friday's vote, saying the alternative would have been a centre-right government, backed by the right-wing Sweden Democrats.
In Sweden, a prime minister can govern as long as there is no majority against the government leader. It means three parties will abstain from voting against Lofven on Friday and two -- his own Social Democrats and the Greens -- will vote for Lofven who now has 195 lawmakers behind him in the 349-seat Riksdagen. Majority is at 175 seats.
The parliamentary speaker is expected to nominate Lofven later Wednesday.
After Friday's vote, Lofven is expected to present his government.
Attempts to form a government have been done without the Sweden Democrats, which has neo-Nazi roots. Both the centre-left and the centre-right blocs have refused to co-operate with the party, which made great strides in the Sept. 9 election.
The September election produced a hung parliament with the left-leaning side and the centre-right bloc securing about 40 per cent of the vote each, leaving neither with a majority and paving the way for months of uncertainty and complex coalition talks.
The centre-right opposition was left fuming.
"It seems Sweden will get a new left-leaning government," said Ulf Kristersson, leader of the second-largest party, the Moderates, which now would be in opposition. "It is an absurd coalition because the Center Party and the Liberals have been tricked into a government."
He noted the Center Party and the Liberals have "broken up" a centre-right Alliance which had governed the country from 2006-2014.