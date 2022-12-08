

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press





ISLAMABAD (AP) - Twenty-seven people were lashed in public on Thursday in a northern Afghan province as punishment for alleged adultery, theft, drug offenses and other crimes, according to an official with the Supreme Court in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The punishments underscored the intentions by Afghanistan's new rulers to continue hard-line policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

A statement from the court said the lashings took place in Parwan province, with 18 men and nine women punished in all.

Abdul Rahim Rashid, an official with the court, said the men and women were convicted by three courts in each case and were each lashed between 25 to 39 times. An unspecified number of those punished also received two-year prison terms in Charakar, the provincial capital, he added.

“There were different cases with different types of punishment, which all were approved by the courts and implemented in a public gathering of locals and officials” said Rashid.

Provincial officials and local residents attended the public lashings, during which officials spoke about the importance of implementing Sharia law in society, added the court statement.

Thursday's lashings come a day after the Taliban authorities executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents took over Afghanistan last year.

The execution, carried out with an assault rifle by the victim's father, took place in western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the top Taliban government spokesman. Some officials came from the capital Kabul.

A separate court statement said that earlier this week, three men convicted of theft were lashed in public in eastern Paktika province.

During the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts.

After they overran Afghanistan in 2021, in the final weeks of the U.S. and NATO forces' pullout from the country after 20 years of war, the Taliban had initially promised to allow for women's and minority rights. Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including imposing a ban on girl's education beyond the sixth grade.

The former insurgents have struggled in their transition from warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community's withholding of official recognition.