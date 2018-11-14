UK cabinet approves draft Brexit deal: PM May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May says Cabinet agrees draft Brexit deal with European Union after 'impassioned' debate. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:46PM EST
LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May says her Cabinet has backed a draft Brexit deal with the European Union after an “impassioned” debate.
May emerged from a five-hour Cabinet meeting to say agreement had been reached.
She said: “This is a decisive step which allows us to move on and finalize the deal in the days ahead.”
