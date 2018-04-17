UK: Nerve agent that poisoned spy was in liquid form
Police officer secures the area as a police tent covers the the spot in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, where former Russian spy double agent Sergei Skripal and his companion were found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an "unknown substance". 66-year old Skripal, and unidentified woman companion are being treated in hospital, after they were found unconscious on the park bench.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:21AM EDT
LONDON -- British officials say the nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was delivered in liquid form, and it will take months to remove all traces of the toxin.
The Environment Department says nine sites need "specialist cleaning," including a restaurant visited by the Skripals on March 4, the day they were found unconscious on a park bench.
The department said Tuesday that 190 specially trained troops are assisting environmental, health and defence officials with the clean-up in the English city of Salisbury.
British officials say the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent made in Russia, which was put on a door handle at Sergei Skripal's house.
Yulia Skripal has been released from Salisbury District Hospital, where her father continues to be treated.