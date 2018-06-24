UK's Prince William begins politically delicate Mideast trip
Britain's Prince William disembarks from a Royal Air Force plane after landing at the Marka airport in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Britain's Prince William has kicked off a politically delicate five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories. He plans to meet with young people, refugees and political leaders in a tumultuous region Britain had controlled between the two world wars. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 10:16AM EDT
AMMAN, Jordan -- Britain's Prince William has kicked off a politically delicate five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories, planning to meet with young people, refugees and political leaders in a tumultuous region once controlled by Britain.
In Jordan, he was welcomed Sunday by 23-year-old Crown Prince Hussein, a member of the Hashemite dynasty Britain helped install in then-Transjordan a century ago.
William will visit a technology lab for young Jordanians, tour a vocational training college with links to Britain's Middlesex University and meet Syrian refugee children.
On Monday evening, the prince leaves for Jerusalem for the first-ever official visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Though billed as non-political, it's a high-profile foreign visit for the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne.