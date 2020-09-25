Ukraine plane crash death toll rises to 26, with 1 survivor
In this TV grab released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry, an AN-26 military plane bursts into flames after it crashed in the town of Chuguyiv close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Among 28 people on board 22 people were killed. (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 26, 2020 8:04AM EDT
MOSCOW - Searchers combing the area where a Ukrainian military aircraft crashed found two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 26.
One person survived.
The plane, a twin-turboprop Antonov-26 belonging to the Ukrainian air force, was carrying a crew of seven and 20 cadets of a military aviation school when it crashed and burst into flames Friday night while coming in for landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv.
Two people initially survived the crash, but one later died in a hospital.