Actor Jaden Smith blasts Toronto hotel for allegedly 'spiking' his pancakes with cheese
Jaden Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 1:06PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 3:18PM EDT
Jaden Smith took to Twitter on Sunday to call out The Four Seasons hotel in Toronto for allegedly “spiking” his breakfast with cheese.
The 18-year-old actor and rapper was residing at the downtown hotel while filming a movie in the city, but it appears he will have to find somewhere else to stay now.
The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith told his over 6 million Twitter followers that he was kicked out of his room after a pancake breakfast went wrong.
The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
In a series of four tweets sent out by Smith about the incident he said the hotel kicked him out of his room.
I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
It is not clear however if Smith has an allergy or intolerance to dairy products. As well, it is not known where Smith will stay after this incident.