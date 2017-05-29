

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Jaden Smith took to Twitter on Sunday to call out The Four Seasons hotel in Toronto for allegedly “spiking” his breakfast with cheese.

The 18-year-old actor and rapper was residing at the downtown hotel while filming a movie in the city, but it appears he will have to find somewhere else to stay now.

The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith told his over 6 million Twitter followers that he was kicked out of his room after a pancake breakfast went wrong.

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

In a series of four tweets sent out by Smith about the incident he said the hotel kicked him out of his room.

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

It is not clear however if Smith has an allergy or intolerance to dairy products. As well, it is not known where Smith will stay after this incident.