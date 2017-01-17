

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Air Canada says a system-wide technical issue that was preventing customers from completing flight check-ins at airports and online has been resolved.

The issue was first reported at around 11 a.m.

At around 2 p.m. Air Canada confirmed that the issue was resolved, though no further details were provided.

“We’re now getting everyone on their way. We apologize & thank you for your patience!” the company said in a message posted to Twitter.

In a statement issued by Air Canada earlier Tuesday, the airline warned that flights may be delayed as a result of the computer issue.

An advisory on Air Canada’s website also noted that it was not possible to complete bookings as a result of the technical glitch.