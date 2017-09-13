

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that a post-mortem examination completed on a female torso that was found in the water near Oshawa Harbour on Monday night proved inconclusive.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, police said that there was evidence of trauma located on the torso during the examination but nothing that pointed to the actual cause of death.

Police also said that they have not yet been able to identify who the remains belong to and will enlist the Centre of Forensic Sciences in an effort to obtain a DNA profile.

“DRPS homicide investigators are reaching out to neighbouring police services to look into any outstanding missing person files that may assist them with the identification of the victim,” the release said.

Police were initially called to Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road in Oshawa at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a group of fishermen, including an 11-year-old boy and his grandfather, first spotted the torso.