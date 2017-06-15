

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An infant born prematurely after the mother was involved in a collision in Scarborough earlier this week has died in hospital.

The collision happened Tuesday on Sheppard Avenue East, west of Markham Road just after 4 p.m.

Toronto police said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was travelling west when the 29-year-old man at the wheel attempted to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The Hyundai collided with an eastbound 2013 Nissan Rogue that was being driven by a 59-yar-old man.

A pregnant 29-year-old woman – a passenger in the Hyundai – was rushed to hospital where she gave birth.

Police said Thursday that the baby died in hospital on Wednesday, a day after the collision.

No charges have been laid in connection with the crash.