

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a body has been located as part of an investigation into the alleged murder of a Brampton woman who went missing while travelling to the Sudbury area.

Earlier Sunday, Peel police announced that two people had been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie in connection with the alleged murder of Beata Paciorek.

The 35-year-old mother was heading to the Greater Sudbury Area earlier this week when she disappeared. Police said she was accompanied by several parties on her journey and somebody in the group was driving a rented U-Haul truck.

Peel police launched an investigation into Paciorek’s disappearance on Friday after family became concerned about her whereabouts.

“She had been missing for some time and family was concerned for her well-being and that’s why Peel Regional Police were asked to follow up,” Cons. Lori Murphy of Peel police told CP24.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said they now believe she was murdered.

“Witness information has led investigators to the belief that Paciorek was murdered somewhere during her travels between Brampton and the Greater Sudbury area after an altercation at the roadside of a highway,” police said in their release.

While Sault Ste Marie police confirmed Sunday evening that they found the body of a deceased woman, they said they could not yet confirm her identity.

“There is a belief that an altercation took place and as a result of that altercation, the injuries were fatal to the victim,” Murphy said. “We’re still trying to determine the scene where this incident took place.”

Police said two people acquainted with the victim were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on May 20 in connection with her murder.

Despite the fact that Paciorek’s body had not yet been located, Murphy said investigators believe they have enough information to lay murder charges.

Mike Madill, 28, of Shelburne, Ont. and 37-year-old Amy MacDonald of no fixed address, have been arrested for first degree murder, Peel police said.

Both were set to appear in court for a bail hearing Sunday.

Peel police are appealing to anyone with information about the case to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).