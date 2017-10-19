

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old woman has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410 in Brampton on Wednesday night, police confirm.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Steeles Avenue at around 11 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 Thursday that the driver, identified as a 26-year-old woman from Brampton, entered the right ditch just past Steeles Avenue. The vehicle rolled several times and the driver was ejected from the car.

Paramedics said she was rushed to hospital in critical condition but she later died from her injuries.

The victim is believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Schmidt said witness reports suggest the woman may have been driving somewhat erratically prior to the crash.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

"We are still looking into all potential causal factors. We will hopefully get more information later on today at the post-mortem," Schmidt said.

"Everything from distracted driving, alcohol, or inattention… are always going to be looked at."

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.