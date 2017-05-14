

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Trudeau government says it expects the Trump administration to quickly trigger the process that will lead to renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that a new U.S. trade representative has been confirmed.

International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he'll likely get his first opportunity to meet face-to-face with Robert Lighthizer when the two attend an APEC minister's summit this week in Vietnam.

The U.S. Senate approved Lighthizer as President Donald Trump's trade czar on Thursday.

Soon after, Trump said he intends to quickly file a 90-day notice with Congress to kickstart the NAFTA talks with Canada and Mexico, a requirement under U.S. law.

Champagne told Global TV's "West Block" that Canada is well prepared for the negotiations, whenever they begin.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she also expected the pre-negotiation process to start very soon and told CTV's "Question Period" she, too, hopes to shortly meet with Lighthizer.