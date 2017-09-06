

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The TTC says police are investigating an incident captured on cellphone video where a man is seen dumping a large mop bucket onto a woman on the platform at Lawrence East Station Tuesday night.

In the video, a man and a woman are involved in some sort of dispute in the presence of at least one man wearing a TTC uniform.

The woman splashes a small amount of water at the man who responds by picking up a large blue mop bucket and dousing the woman in water.

He then flees the platform and heads down a flight of stairs.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the incident was reported to police at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and interviewed the victim as well as several witnesses, Ross said.

A video clip of the incident was posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The incident surfaced on the same day the TTC launched a smartphone app meant to allow users to anonymously report crime and harassment.