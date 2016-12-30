

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are alerting the public after two suspects used fake identification to apply for and receive a second mortgage on somebody else’s home.

Police say that a man and a woman attended the office of a mortgage broker in the Warden and Sheppard avenues area back in September 2015 and applied for a $200,000 second mortgage on a property.

The couple’s application was then approved and they received the $200,000 through their real estate lawyer a short time later.

Police say that several months after the mortgage was registered the real homeowner was then served court documents advising him that he was being sued by the lender for non-payment of the new mortgage.

The fraud was then reported to police.

On Friday, police released photos of both suspects in the case and appealed to the public for help identifying them.