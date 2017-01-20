

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One man is dead following a crash east of Orangeville Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened on 6th Line at around 5 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a single motor vehicle collided with a bridge abutment,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash, police said.

The lone occupant of the vehicle – a 61-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” police said.

6th Line remains closed between Highway 9 and Airport Road as the investigation continues. The closure is expected to last at least eight hours, police said.