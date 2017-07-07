

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Long-time city councillor Pam McConnell has died, Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed Friday.

Tory made the announcement at city council Friday afternoon.

McConnell, who died at the age of 71, passed away following ongoing but unspecified health issues involving her lungs.

Tory told reporters yesterday that McConnell was admitted to a Toronto hospital in grave condition.

At council, Tory lauded McConnell for her public service of more than 35 years.

The councillor, who represented Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale, also served as deputy mayor and spearheaded Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy. She also helped oversee the revitalization of Regent Park and was working towards beautifying other neighbourhoods in her ward, including St. Lawrence Market, the West Don Lands and East Bayfront.

“Toronto is a better and fairer city thanks to Pam's service and advocacy,” Tory said. “She will be missed by her Council colleagues, City staff and the community she served with integrity and passion. She always worked to find common ground and consensus among her colleagues.”

Tory called McConnell a “wonderful advocate” for the city’s most vulnerable.

“I respected the empathy, passion and common sense she brought to her role. She will be missed immensely but her work has ensured that this city is a stronger and fairer place," he said.

The veteran politician started her career in public service as a teacher before becoming a school trustee in 1982. She has served as councillor since 1994.

The city said flags are City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres across Toronto will be lowered to half-mast and will remain lowered until after her funeral is over. Arrangements for her funeral have not yet been made public.

Members of the public who wish to express their sympathies can do so online and at city hall where books of condolence will be available.

Tory said the Toronto sign outside city hall will be dimmed tonight in her honour.

McConnell is survived by her husband Jim, their two daughters and four grandchildren.