

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a three-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff named ‘Lava’ was stolen from a west-end home on Halloween and may have since been sold to an unwitting buyer.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman returned to her residence near Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and discovered that someone had entered the premises and taken one of her dogs.

Police say that the woman has reason to believe that the dog may have since been sold to someone in either Ontario or Quebec.

The dog is described as two-and-a-half feet tall and weighing approximately 70 pounds. Police say that it is possible that the dog is pregnant.

“If you, or someone you know, has recently purchased or been gifted this dog, you are in possession of stolen property and are asked to contact police,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (416) 808-1300.