

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





School bus drivers in Durham region could be going on strike as of next week.

The union representing the workers handed First Student Canada – a contractor of school bus services – a strike notice on Friday, which goes into effect after midnight on Nov. 30.

“We hope to reach a fair deal with First Student as we know the service our drivers provide is vital to students and their families,” Unifor Ontario regional director Naureen Rizvi said in a news release Friday.

“However, it’s simply unfair to expect school bus drivers to continue to accept subpar wages and do unpaid work.”

The union represents schools bus drivers who service 10,000 students in Durham region at First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin.

President of the union Debbie Montgomery said drivers deserve decent wages.

“Drivers assume responsibility for the safety of children while also navigating school buses through our communities, yet they remain at the bottom of the professional driver pay scale,” she said.

The union and First Student will continue to negotiate leading up to Thursday’s strike deadline.