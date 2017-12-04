

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say a snack behind the wheel has led to drug charges against two men.

Kingston, Ont., police say a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Saturday evening after noticing it travelling slowly, hugging the curb and swerving erratically.

The officer prepared to conduct a sobriety check but discovered the driver was eating pizza.

Investigators say officers searched the vehicle after allegedly seeing open alcohol and found two bags containing crystal methamphetamine.

A 40-year-old Belleville, Ont., man and a 32-year-old man from Picton, Ont., man are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The driver is also charged with breach of recognizance, while his passenger is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.