

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The family of a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia says they are concerned about his health and safety after he disappeared from the Flemingdon Park area seven days ago.

Police say 77-year-old Kahsai Semereab left the home he shares with his wife and two children at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 23 and boarded a bus in the area of St. Dennis Drive and Linkwood Lane.

TTC video footage obtained by investigators shows Semereab travelling westbound for six minutes and getting off the bus at around 11:22 a.m. near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, an area where his family says he used to live.

“In reviewing the footage, it appears that Mr. Semereab pays for his fare and at that time, he retrieves a transfer from the driver. We are not sure if he boarded another bus from there,” Det. LeeAnn West told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“We are concerned that he may have covered a lot of ground from there.”

Police say Semereab, who suffers from early onset dementia, requires medication which they do not believe he is currently in possession of.

West said officers in 55 Division, 54 Division and members of the marine and K9 unit have conducted and “extensive” search for the missing elderly man but have not been successful in locating him.

“We have exhausted all of the resources that we have available to us,” she said.

“I am reaching out to the public. My concern after watching the video is Mr. Semereab although he utilizes a cane, he gets around quite well and my concern is that members of the public may have seen him but may not have concern for him.”

According to police, the missing man is approximately five-foot-five, has a skinny build and weighs approximately 120 to 150 pounds.

Semereab, who uses a brass cane, was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow stripes, grey khaki pants, and sandals.

West also noted that he is comfortable riding the TTC and is familiar with Pape Station.

Although members of the public have reported seeing the missing man, West said the reports usually come a day or two after the sighting.

West said she has been in constant contact will his family, who have also been conducting their own searches.

“It has been seven days of worried, sleepless nights for this family and I am urging anyone with information or anyone who sees Mr. Semereab to please call police immediately.”

Members of his family, who also attended the news conference on Wednesday, said Semereab does not speak English fluently but police say he should be able to identify himself.

“You don’t know what it is like to be missing a father for seven days. It has been overwhelming. We’ve been searching everywhere in the city,” one family member said.

“He belongs with his family so please everyone help us out.”