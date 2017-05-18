

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at a downtown intersection that was already closed due to construction work.

Crews arrived at the scene at the intersection of Dundas and Parliament streets after crews who were working at the scene accidently hit a natural gas line.

Toronto Fire determined that the line that was hit was a significant sized line due to the sound that the gas was making and the smell in the area.

People nearby said they could smell the gas in the area.

The area was blocked off to pedestrian traffic, but it has since reopened.

At the scene, police said gas has been turned off and Enbridge is working on the issue.

No injuries were reported in this incident.