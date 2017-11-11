

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night has died, police confirm.

Police say that the vehicle was headed southbound in the curb lane on Warden Avenue near Walbon Road when it struck the woman just before 11 p.m.

The woman was rushed to hospital via emergency run but succumbed to her injuries upon arrival.

The driver remained on scene following the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the collision.