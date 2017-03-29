

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four men are in custody and a loaded handgun was seized after an armed home invasion occurred in the City of Vaughan on Tuesday night.

York Regional Police say that just after 8 p.m., they were called to a home on Lavender Place, near Ansley Grove Road and Blue Willow Drive for a report of a home invasion.

They arrived to find two victims in the home. Police helicopter Air2 spotted four suspects running from the rear of the home.

The helicopter, canine units and officers on patrol located all four suspects in the surrounding neighbourhood.

One suspect was allegedly carrying a loaded .40 calibre Glock handgun when he was arrested.

The victims of the home invasion suffered minor injuries. Police believe they were targeted by the suspects.

Four men ranging in age from 30 to 35 were charged with six offences each including robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, carrying a concealed weapon and wearing disguise with intent.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).