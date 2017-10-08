

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Friends and family of a missing Markham man are holding a community prayer gathering this afternoon for the 38-year-old father of two.

Eugene Kim was last seen by members of his family on Monday morning in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard and last made contact with his wife via text message late Monday night.

Police say Kim’s phone has been traced to a cell tower in the North Bay area and it also appears Kim paid for a permit to enter Algonquin Park last week.

His family, who say they are baffled by his disappearance, has issued multiple public appeals for information about Kim’s wellbeing and whereabouts.

Kim’s wife Christine tearfully told CP24 Thursday that she simply wants to know her husband is OK.

“Please help us – somebody has seen him, please,” she said.

“If he took off on his own, which I find crazy, I just want to know that you’re safe. And then you take whatever time you need. I just want to know you’re safe.”

Police previously said they have no reason to believe Kim’s disappearance is linked to anything criminal.

Kim’s vehicle has been described by police as a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate BJJD-108.

The prayer gathering is being held at the Willowdale Emmanuel United Church in North York.

"We are just trying to get the community together because we do know that Eugene has an enormous amount of love and support from the community," Kim's brother Sean said at the gathering Sunday.

Sean Kim said the search continues for his missing brother.

"There are a few people still searching around the park, people that have pretty good knowledge of the park as well. So that hasn’t stopped," he added.

Kim’s brother-in-law Scot Lim called Kim "a big, big family man" and said his disappearance remains a mystery.

"Why would someone who loves his family that much kind of not check in? It just doesn’t make any sense," Lim said.