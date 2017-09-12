

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a torso was found near the Oshawa Harbour in Lake Ontario on Monday night.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road in Oshawa at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a fisherman reported finding the torso of a female in the water.

Officers secured the scene and the human remains were recovered.

“The Coroner’s office was called and a preliminary examination at the scene identified signs of trauma,” a news release issued by Durham Regional Police on Tuesday read. “A post mortem examination is scheduled for today at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto to determine cause of death.”

Police added that the public safety unit and the marine unit will be assisting homicide detectives in the investigation by canvassing the area and conducting a grid search to look for more evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Short at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5407.

Anonymous tips can be left using Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.