

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with injuries after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East around 6:45 p.m.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of an apartment building, investigators said.

At the scene, a witness told CP24 shots were fired on the 11th floor of the building, but police could not confirm.

Officers said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but his injuries have since changed to non-life-threatening.

As well, Peel Paramedics said the victim was shot at multiple times but police said he is suffering from one gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released in this incident.