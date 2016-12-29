

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Courtice early this morning.

According to Durham Regional Police, at 12:13 a.m., a grey Honda Civic was spotted heading northbound on Courtice Road without its headlights on. The vehicle turned west onto Highway 2 when police said the vehicle suddenly accelerated westbound.

After losing sight of the vehicle, police continued westbound on Highway 2 and saw the driver of the Civic lose control of the vehicle near Trulls Road.

Police said the vehicle struck a snowbank, spun 360 degrees and then flipped onto the passenger’s side before skidding into front yards.

The driver was not injured and a male passenger suffered only minor injuries.

A 19-year-old Clarington man was taken into custody following the incident and has been charged with impaired operation of a motor-vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, street racing, driving while under suspension, and driving with a blood alcohol level of over zero as a young driver.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1687.