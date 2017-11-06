

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that left a 35-year-old man dead in Vaughan in the summer of 2016.

The crash took place outside of a motel in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street on August 8, 2016 at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim – identified as Woodbridge-resident Adam Colucci – was struck outside of the motel he was staying at and subsequently sustained severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the collision, investigators said they were looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was pictured in surveillance footage from the area.

Back in January, investigators located the suspect vehicle – a 2012 black Nissan Frontier – at an address on San Romano Way in Toronto. The vehicle was then seized by officers and sent in for investigation.

The investigation showed that the suspect vehicle was stolen on August 6, 2016 – two days before the fatal crash.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Feb. 9.

Dustyn Sharp was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, Sharp pleaded guilty to failing to remain causing death and was sentenced to 90 days in prison, one year driving prohibition, one year of probation and was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.