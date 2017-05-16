

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man was arrested in Whitby Tuesday morning in connection with the theft of a TTC bus, Durham Regional Police say.

According to investigators, the stolen bus was found in the area of Cochrane Street and Bonacord Avenue early this morning.

The suspect arrested in the theft is not believed to be an employee of the TTC.

TTC spokesperson Mike DeToma told CP24 it appears the bus was stolen from the transit agency's Birchmount Garage early this morning.

DeToma said the operator parked the bus in the garage at around 1:40 a.m. and the bus was stolen sometime after that.

It is not clear exactly how the suspect got access to the bus.

"We are making arrangements to have it towed back. It sounds like it’s in good condition," DeToma said.

He added that this is not the first time a TTC vehicle has been stolen.

"I do believe we have had occasionally individuals take our vehicles for joy rides," DeToma said. "They’ve all ended from what I recall well. Fortunately no one was hurt in this case."

Police have not released the name of the suspect but say he is known to police.