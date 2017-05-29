

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man who police say walked into traffic with a knife in his hand in Bloordale Village on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Investigators received reports of a man swinging a buck knife around at Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue, approaching Lansdowne subway station around 1:30 p.m.

Police deployed a rubber bullet gun – a non-lethal weapon which uses fabric bullets – but did not strike the suspect, according to Const. Victor Kwong.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the confrontation with police.

The incident is being investigated.