

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel paramedics say a man has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance following an industrial accident in Bolton.

It happened in the area of Nixon Road, near Highway 50 and Mayfield Road.

Paramedics say the worker was injured after he got caught in some type of machinery.

His condition is not known at this time.

He has been taken to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.