

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man who was seen running into a McDonald’s at the Malvern Town Centre while armed with a hatchet.

Officers were first dispatched to the mall near Neilson and Tapscott roads just before 10 a.m.

Police say that there was some sort of altercation that took place inside the mall, at which point the suspect went into the McDonald’s with a hatchet.

Police say they have since seized the hatchet and located one person with non-life threatening injuries.

That person was injured as a result of a fist fight and was not stabbed, police say.

Police are continuing to look for the suspect who was seen holding the hatchet.

No suspect description has been released at this time.