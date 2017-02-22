

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man remains in hospital this morning in stable condition after a stabbing in Jamestown.

It happened at a townhouse in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard.

Police say the victim, a man in his early 30s, was rushed to hospital following the incident. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspect but say the investigation is ongoing.