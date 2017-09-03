

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say that a targeted killing in Etobicoke Saturday night was carried out with “massive overkill” and little regard for public safety.

Police told CP24 Sunday that the victim – identified as 34-year-old Awad Hurre – was walking to his residence in the area of Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, at around 8:45 p.m. when he was ambushed by a group of males.

“This was a targeted attack with massive overkill,” Det. Paul Worden told reporters Sunday at a news conference. “Numerous shots were fired into the victim with no regard for public safety.”

Worden said all four suspects are believed to have opened fire at the victim and then continued to fire shots at him after he had fallen.

“There were so many shots they could have been mistaken for fireworks,” Worden said.

He said three types of shell casings were found at the scene, including one used in a shotgun.

“The direction of the shots was toward the lobby of 75 Tandridge. Three rifle slugs were taken out of one of the apartments in the Tandridge complex,” Worden said. “It’s very concerning that this level of violence would be used at a time of day when there were numerous people in the area and a total disregard for public safety.”

He said the shooting happened at a time of day when there were kids playing basketball nearby and neighbours were out chatting in the streets.

Motive for killing unclear

Worden said the victim’s family was well-known in the community and there is no known reason why anyone would have wanted to harm him.

“For this level of violence and this type of overkill, there has to be a reason. I find it improbable that members of the community do not know why this happened,” he said, urging any possible witnesses to come forward.

“After reviewing surveillance video we do know that they were parked in the area for about 20 minutes before the deceased was attacked,” Worden told CP24 earlier Sunday.

“They did not jump him the first opportunity they had.”

Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions but said the four males fled the area in what appears to be a newer model, four-door Carola.

“There were numerous people walking around the complex at the time of the shooting and we can see the suspect vehicle fleeing by numerous citizens,” Worden said.

“We are urging those citizens to contact police and provide us with any information they have about the shooting or about the fleeing vehicle.”

Police were also asking for information about a cab driver who was in the area, but they have since identified and spoken with those witnesses, Worden said.

Worden said a substantial number of rounds were fired during the attack and added that the four suspects are considered to be “very dangerous.”

“There could have been other victims,” he said. “We want to get as much information as we can to get these guys off the streets.”

Possible connection to mall killing

The fatal shooting took place just minutes away from Sheridan Mall, where another man was fatally gunned down after a foot chase on Thursday.

Worden said there is no evidence linking the two cases so far, but police are keeping an open mind about that possibility.

“We’ve got no physical evidence right now that connects the two, but we can’t overlook the fact that there are similarities between the two,” Worden said. “(There were) four suspects in each; the manner in which the two victims was killed was overkill in both cases; the way they positioned themselves over the two victims was very similar; both victims resided in the Tandridge Cres. area.

“Those are things we cannot overlook. As far as physical evidence that can link them – not yet, but we are open to the possibility.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).