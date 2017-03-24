

The Canadian Press





Police say more than half of the trucks inspected in a safety blitz this week had to be taken off the road.

Durham regional police officers and Ministry of Transportation officials inspected 20 trucks and took 13 of them out of service for safety violations.

They laid 57 charges.

The violations included improper brakes and insecure loads.

The loads trucks can carry are restricted on many roads in the region at this time of year and police say they found many of the trucks in violation of that rule.