

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The provincial government and the City of Toronto are set to announce a new agreement that will offer discounted fares to those who transfer between GO Transit and the TTC on a single trip.

The mayor’s office has confirmed that TTC riders who transfer to GO Transit or the Union-Pearson Express and GO riders who transfer to the TTC will be given a $1.50 discount when they use their Presto fare card.

The agreement will not have an impact on the TTC budget, the mayor’s office said, as the province has promised reimburse the transit agency for the cost of the reduced fares.

“We have never had an agreement on fares before. This is a good step in the right direction towards SmartTrack,” Mayor John Tory’s director of communications Don Peat said in an emailed statement to CP24 on Wednesday.

“This is the first step in fare integration, not the only step and not the end of the story, but a great beginning.”

Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca would not confirm details of the agreement but called it “fantastic news” for commuters who regularly transfer between the two services.

“These commuters will now not only enjoy enhanced service across the GO network, but also a substantial savings for choosing to take transit to get around the GTHA,” Del Duca said.

“I look forward to providing further details in the coming days.”

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO Transit already has co-fare agreements with 12 other transit agencies.

She said co-fares encourage people to use public transit and are “very popular” with commuters.

It is not clear exactly when the co-fare agreement will come into effect.