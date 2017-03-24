

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





More than $500,000 worth of stolen items during a rash of break-and-enters in Etobicoke last fall are ready to be reunited with their rightful owners.

The items were recovered during a police investigation dubbed “Project High Class.”

The investigation uncovered a massive crime ring which organized a series of break-and-enters that targeted over 20 high-end homes inthe area of Royal York Avenue and Eglinton Avenue.

Officers found jewelry, cash, expensive handbags, coin and stamp collections, as well as electronics, Toronto police acting Insp. Joanne Rudnick told CP24 at the time of the arrests.

On Jan. 28, Toronto police arrested eight people in connection with the robberies.

Now, a new website set up by Toronto police allows victims to claim their stolen property recovered by police.

These items have been submitted to the property bureau and are waiting to be picked up, said Const. Victor Kwong, a spokesperson for Toronto police, on Friday.

They will appear on a web portal where victims can identify their possessions.

Not everyone has access to the website.

Owners who reported the crime to police were given an identification number to access photos of the seized items, said Det. Rob LeMaitre.

“Using their report number, they will be able to see photos of the property we have recovered,” he added.

Once identified, victims can pick up their items at corresponding police stations.