

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man is charged with luring a child online and child pornography after York Regional Police allege he used Facebook to contact a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

Police say the suspect attempted to engage in sexual conversations, including requesting the girl send him naked pictures of herself.

He was arrested last Thursday after he arranged to meet the girl in Newmarket for sexual purposes, said Const. Laura Nicolle, a spokesperson for York Regional Police.

A suspect identified as Curtis Barton faces six charges for luring a child online and for child pornography.

Investigators believe he was active on social media and was using Facebook under the name "Curt Barton."

Barton will appear in a Newmarket court on Thursday.

Anyone who may have communicated with Barton or with information about the case is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit-Internet Child Exploitation Team at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.